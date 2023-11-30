BMTC launches advanced passenger-safety system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has installed an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in 10 of its buses on a pilot basis to prevent and reduce road accidents.

Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said the “Mobile 8 Connect” device installed in the buses has a vision sensor camera, a driver monitor system, an eye watch, and a GPS unit mounted on the front windshield.

“With these features, the bus can be tracked, an alert will be sent to the driver in case he dozes off and ask him to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, avoid a collision and maintain a safe speed limit, from the control room. Based on the three-month feasibility study, the department will decide to install the system on all its buses,” he said.

He said 5,000 buses of BMTC will have the Advance Vehicle Location System (AVLS) under the Nirbhaya scheme and state government’s grant. A panic button, a Mobile Network Video Recorder (mNVR) and two CCTV cameras will be installed. All depots will start using this system gradually.

“This project is being implemented with a focus on women’s safety. Women passengers can press the panic button and the app-based SOS button if they face any trouble or problem,” Reddy said.

