Work on Ejipura elevated flyover in Bengaluru to resume soon

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited south-east Bengaluru’s elevated corridor project between Srinivagilu to Sarjapur Road Junction, also known as the Ejipura Flyover project is all set to resume work in 15-20 days.

Transport and Endowment Department Minister and BTM Layout MLA R Ramalinga Reddy told TNSE that as per Congress’ election manifesto, the government had promised to complete the pending project.

“The BBMP has partnered with a Hyderabad-based agency, BSCPL Infrastructure Limited, to complete the project. The project started in 2017 but came to a halt in 2019 when the BJP government was in power. The project was 32 per cent complete when it was abandoned,” Reddy recollected.

Chief Engineer of BBMP Project Division, M Lokesh said, “The private agency has come forward to complete the work in the next 15 months. This Rs 176 crore worth project stretched for 2.5 kilometres will connect Bengaluru south and east.”

The flyover will help avoid major traffic junctions such as Srinivagilu junction, Ejipura junction, Sony World junction, Koramangala BDA Complex junction, Madiwala-Sarjapur water tank junction, and Kendriya Sadan junction.

Nitin Sheshadri, president of Koramangala 3rd Block Resident Welfare Association, said, “We have faced so much inconvenience due to the pending work. We are happy that the work will start soon. We hope that they will complete the land acquisition work at St John’s Hospital side, and on Hosur Road, connecting Madiwala for the project,” he said.

BENGALURU: The much-awaited south-east Bengaluru’s elevated corridor project between Srinivagilu to Sarjapur Road Junction, also known as the Ejipura Flyover project is all set to resume work in 15-20 days. Transport and Endowment Department Minister and BTM Layout MLA R Ramalinga Reddy told TNSE that as per Congress’ election manifesto, the government had promised to complete the pending project. “The BBMP has partnered with a Hyderabad-based agency, BSCPL Infrastructure Limited, to complete the project. The project started in 2017 but came to a halt in 2019 when the BJP government was in power. The project was 32 per cent complete when it was abandoned,” Reddy recollected.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Engineer of BBMP Project Division, M Lokesh said, “The private agency has come forward to complete the work in the next 15 months. This Rs 176 crore worth project stretched for 2.5 kilometres will connect Bengaluru south and east.” The flyover will help avoid major traffic junctions such as Srinivagilu junction, Ejipura junction, Sony World junction, Koramangala BDA Complex junction, Madiwala-Sarjapur water tank junction, and Kendriya Sadan junction. Nitin Sheshadri, president of Koramangala 3rd Block Resident Welfare Association, said, “We have faced so much inconvenience due to the pending work. We are happy that the work will start soon. We hope that they will complete the land acquisition work at St John’s Hospital side, and on Hosur Road, connecting Madiwala for the project,” he said.