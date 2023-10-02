Man tries to open emergency exit of flight, booked at KIA  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old flyer, who attempted to open the emergency exit of an Indigo flight to Bengaluru from Nagpur on Saturday night, was booked by the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police on Sunday. He has been released on station bail.

According to sources, Swapnil Holey of Maharashtra tried to open the exit door on flight No 6E 6803. The FIR was booked on Sunday morning following a complaint registered at the airport police station on behalf of the airline by Anu P Tom, Assistant Manager, Interglobe Aviation Limited.

According to the FIR, Holey was seated on seat 5E. “He planned to travel to Bangkok from Bengaluru. He had boarded the flight at Nagpur to reach KIA and take his international flight from here,” the copy said. The flight was about to take off by 10:15 PM on September 30 and he is said to have tried to open the door around that time. The flight reached Bengaluru at 11:55 PM after which Holey was escorted by airline staff to the KIA police station.

The FIR has been booked under IPC Section 336. As per this rule, “Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine of Rs 250 or with both.” Holey has been released on bail, police said.

The issue of opening emergency exits on flights became a raging controversy after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya ‘accidentally’ opened the door of an Indigo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli during boarding on December 10 last year. A few more incidents have been widely reported since then.

