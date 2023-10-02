Youth nabbed for insulting Kannadigas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth, who allegedly posted derogatory remarks against Karnataka and Kannadigas, has been arrested by the Kodigehalli police. The accused has been identified as Niloy Mandal from West Bengal. A resident of RT Nagar, Mandal was working in a private company in Kodigehalli.

Police said Mandal had posted derogatory messages about Karnataka on his social media account, and the posts had gone viral. People had tagged the police demanding legal action against him. Hence, a suo motu case was registered at Kodigehalli station and the accused was traced and arrested on Saturday. Mandal, in his recent social media post, stated that Karnataka was nothing without Bengaluru, Kannadigas were uneducated and it is the most useless state in India. The post was filled with abusive words.

Man stabs auto driver

Bagalur police arrested a man for attempting to murder an auto driver suspecting that the latter had his wife’s pictures. The incident took place in Chokkanahalli on Saturday. The injured, Arokya Das, was friends with accused Nagaraju’s wife Geetha, police said. On Saturday, Geetha asked Das to come to her house. When he entered the house, Nagaraju confronted him. The argument escalated and Nagaraju stabbed Das with a knife in the chest. Police booked an attempt-to-murder case.

