Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth nabbed for insulting Kannadigas

Niloy Mandal had posted derogatory messages about Karnataka on his social media account, and the posts had gone viral.

Published: 02nd October 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 23-year-old youth, who allegedly posted derogatory remarks against Karnataka and Kannadigas, has been arrested by the Kodigehalli police. The accused has been identified as Niloy Mandal from West Bengal. A resident of RT Nagar, Mandal was working in a private company in Kodigehalli.

Police said Mandal had posted derogatory messages about Karnataka on his social media account, and the posts had gone viral. People had tagged the police demanding legal action against him. Hence, a suo motu case was registered at Kodigehalli station and the accused was traced and arrested on Saturday. Mandal, in his recent social media post, stated that Karnataka was nothing without Bengaluru, Kannadigas were uneducated and it is the most useless state in India. The post was filled with abusive words.

Man stabs auto driver 

Bagalur police arrested a man for attempting to murder an auto driver suspecting that the latter had his wife’s pictures. The incident took place in Chokkanahalli on Saturday. The injured, Arokya Das, was friends with accused Nagaraju’s wife Geetha, police said. On Saturday, Geetha asked Das to come to her house. When he entered the house, Nagaraju confronted him. The argument escalated and Nagaraju stabbed Das with a knife in the chest. Police booked an attempt-to-murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestYouth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp