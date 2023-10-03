In search of a simpler life: Pop singer Natasha's latest song based on tech addiction, how it ruins relationships

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Indie pop singer Natasha Carroll croons about the funny side of tech addiction, and how it can ruin relationships in her latest song 11 Days, which dropped recently. The lyrics of the song may sound relatable to many, but that is not surprising, since the phobia of staying away from phones has become a universal issue.

Carroll didn’t want the song to be either preachy or melancholic. “I wrote 11 Days as soon as the lockdown came to an end, so it was a retrospective piece about how the world is changing and how addicted we have all gotten to our phones.

It is more of a satire. It includes my idea of how technology comes in the way of intimacy. Another influence for the song was how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over the world of artistes,” says Carroll, a ukulele teacher. Ironically, the musician relies heavily on technology for her work.

Talking of the song’s name, Carroll reveals that she was inspired by a song by legendary English rock band Beatles. “I was in love with the song Eight Days a Week by Beatles that speaks about workload. So that is why 11 Days... where people lose sense of time, and things become blurry,” she says. The songs mostly have the raw background music of the ukulele. “The idea was to create unconventional music and use the undermined power of the ukulele,” says Carroll.

