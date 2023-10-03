REVA promotes Green Life Initiatives in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to encourage green life, sustainable agriculture, and foster a culture of self-reliance in food security, REVA University launched an educative initiative - REVA Krushi Tech Project. The initiative is a vision of Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju.

Glimpses of a successful Krushi Tech Project on Gandhi Jayanti 2023. Cultivating Sustainability, Nurturing Community. Students and professors joined the Chancellor for this noble initiative at REVA University. #KrushiTechProject #Sustainability #CommunityEngagement #REVA pic.twitter.com/RRt7OKw6Re — REVA University (@REVAUniversity) October 3, 2023

The event also saw the launch of the grow bag plantation in the campus, where the Chancellor joined hundreds of students in planting the plants in grow bags.

The Chancellor launched the vertical modular Agritecture and grow bag planting on the campus and said, “As part of REVA Krushi project the theme of Vidya, Vaidya and Vyavasaya will be propagated.

The vertical modular agritecture is a wall-mounted structure in a soil-less medium and we plan to use recycled resources.”

“Around 300 grow bags were planted with seedlings of potatoes, tomato, capsicum, chillies, and brinjal. These plants will be individually allotted to the students for their peer learning, and nurturing,” he added.

