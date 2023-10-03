South African comedian Trevor Noah mocks Bengaluru infrastructure; Shaw asks govt to wake up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sharing a viral video of South African comedian Trevor Noah, who regaled his audience sharing his experiences in Bengaluru right from poor roads, traffic and deplorable venue, Biocon founder and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called upon the state administration to wake up and set things right.

In her post on X, she tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, joint commissioner of traffic and BBMP chief commissioner. She said, “Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for.”

Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows.If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for ⁦@Jointcptraffic⁩ ⁦@BBMPCOMM⁩ ⁦@CMofKarnataka⁩ ⁦@DKShivakumar⁩ https://t.co/rZee59SAG0 October 1, 2023

As part of his ‘Off the Record’ tour, Noah was to perform at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28. As the audience could not hear him, Noah cancelled the first show just half an hour into the show, tendered an apology to the audience and promised the full refund of tickets.

Now, Noah’s fans can know the real reason behind cancellation of the -- the city’s traffic, glitches at the event venue and angry fans. In a video which is doing its rounds in social media, the comedian regaled the audience at his Mumbai show held on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Trevor Noah’s show in Bengaluru cancelled over bad acoustics

Noah said it took nearly one-and-a-half hours for him to reach the venue and he could not do the sound check. “After 1.5 hours of driving, I was like where are we going? At some point we just turned off the road and we were on a mud and dirt road. Where am I going,” he reportedly said in the show.

Once at the venue, he said he walked through an alley that was full of dogs with some in cages. He said the venue looked like a semi-permanent tent and the room was not designed for humans.

BENGALURU: Sharing a viral video of South African comedian Trevor Noah, who regaled his audience sharing his experiences in Bengaluru right from poor roads, traffic and deplorable venue, Biocon founder and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called upon the state administration to wake up and set things right. In her post on X, she tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, joint commissioner of traffic and BBMP chief commissioner. She said, “Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for.” Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows.If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for ⁦@Jointcptraffic⁩ ⁦@BBMPCOMM⁩ ⁦@CMofKarnataka⁩ ⁦@DKShivakumar⁩ https://t.co/rZee59SAG0googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 1, 2023 As part of his ‘Off the Record’ tour, Noah was to perform at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28. As the audience could not hear him, Noah cancelled the first show just half an hour into the show, tendered an apology to the audience and promised the full refund of tickets. Now, Noah’s fans can know the real reason behind cancellation of the -- the city’s traffic, glitches at the event venue and angry fans. In a video which is doing its rounds in social media, the comedian regaled the audience at his Mumbai show held on Saturday. ALSO READ | Trevor Noah’s show in Bengaluru cancelled over bad acoustics Noah said it took nearly one-and-a-half hours for him to reach the venue and he could not do the sound check. “After 1.5 hours of driving, I was like where are we going? At some point we just turned off the road and we were on a mud and dirt road. Where am I going,” he reportedly said in the show. Once at the venue, he said he walked through an alley that was full of dogs with some in cages. He said the venue looked like a semi-permanent tent and the room was not designed for humans.