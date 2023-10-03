Home Cities Bengaluru

South African comedian Trevor Noah mocks Bengaluru infrastructure; Shaw asks govt to wake up

As the audience could not hear him, Noah cancelled the first show just half an hour into the show, tendered an apology to the audience and promised the full refund of tickets.  

Published: 03rd October 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Trevor Noah

Comedian Trevor Noah.(File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sharing a viral video of South African comedian Trevor Noah, who regaled his audience sharing his experiences in Bengaluru right from poor roads, traffic and deplorable venue, Biocon founder and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called upon the state administration to wake up and set things right.

In her post on X, she tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, joint commissioner of traffic and BBMP chief commissioner. She said, “Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for.”

As part of his ‘Off the Record’ tour, Noah was to perform at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28. As the audience could not hear him, Noah cancelled the first show just half an hour into the show, tendered an apology to the audience and promised the full refund of tickets.  

Now, Noah’s fans can know the real reason behind cancellation of the -- the city’s traffic, glitches at the event venue and angry fans. In a video which is doing its rounds in social media, the comedian regaled the audience at his Mumbai show held on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Trevor Noah’s show in Bengaluru cancelled over bad acoustics

Noah said it took nearly one-and-a-half hours for him to reach the venue and he could not do the sound check. “After 1.5 hours of driving, I was like where are we going? At some point we just turned off the road and we were on a  mud and dirt road. Where am I going,” he reportedly said in the show.

Once at the venue, he said he walked through an alley that was full of dogs with some in cages. He said the venue looked like a semi-permanent tent and the room was not designed for humans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trevor Noah Bengaluru infrastructure Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp