Need to view Cauvery water issue through historical lens: IPS officer C Chandrashekar

BENGALURU: The 2018 Supreme Court verdict did not provide a definitive solution for various scenarios, especially during times of deficit rainfall in the Cauvery basin. There are many unanswered questions about water-sharing with Tamil Nadu under such circumstances that need to be looked at, said former IPS officer C Chandrashekar.

He was speaking at a panel discussion titled “Trials and Tribulations on Cauvery” organised by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) here on Friday. The panel discussion included Kannada union leaders, law students and the public, emphasising the importance of viewing the issue through a historical lens.

Chandrashekar, who has penned the book ‘Cauvery Dispute and Historical Perspective’, said the governments should now look at multiple solutions, including from a historical lens.

The discussion served as a platform for informed dialogue, fostering a better understanding of the complexities surrounding the Cauvery River dispute. It brought to light the challenges faced by Karnataka in ensuring a fair and sustainable allocation of water resources from the river, particularly during reduced rainfall.

Former bureaucrat K Jairaj underscored the significance of Cauvery water for both drinking and irrigation, highlighting the government’s efforts to address the issue. He stressed the need for a strong legal stance to advocate Karnataka’s interests in the Cauvery dispute and secure justice for the state.

