Home Cities Bengaluru

Need to view Cauvery water issue through historical lens: IPS officer C Chandrashekar

Former bureaucrat K Jairaj underscored the significance of Cauvery water for both drinking and irrigation, highlighting the government’s efforts to address the issue.

Published: 07th October 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery, Mekadatu

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 2018 Supreme Court verdict did not provide a definitive solution for various scenarios, especially during times of deficit rainfall in the Cauvery basin. There are many unanswered questions about water-sharing with Tamil Nadu under such circumstances that need to be looked at, said former IPS officer C Chandrashekar. 

He was speaking at a panel discussion titled “Trials and Tribulations on Cauvery” organised by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) here on Friday. The panel discussion included Kannada union leaders, law students and the public, emphasising the importance of viewing the issue through a historical lens.
Chandrashekar, who has penned the book ‘Cauvery Dispute and Historical Perspective’, said the governments should now look at multiple solutions, including from a historical lens.

The discussion served as a platform for informed dialogue, fostering a better understanding of the complexities surrounding the Cauvery River dispute. It brought to light the challenges faced by Karnataka in ensuring a fair and sustainable allocation of water resources from the river, particularly during reduced rainfall.

Former bureaucrat K Jairaj underscored the significance of Cauvery water for both drinking and irrigation, highlighting the government’s efforts to address the issue. He stressed the need for a strong legal stance to advocate Karnataka’s interests in the Cauvery dispute and secure justice for the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cauvery Supreme Court C Chandrashekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp