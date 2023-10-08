BBMP releases logo ahead of Brand Bengaluru Conclave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Two days ahead of the Brand Bengaluru Conclave, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday, released the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ logo. The conclave is a platform to discuss ideas and possible solutions for the City’s problems like traffic, pollution and water scarcity.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar will host the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ Conclave on October 9, with the agenda to make Bengaluru a global attraction.

Dignitaries attending the conference are expected to bring in suggestions on different aspects of building the city, including tourism, health, investment, education and research, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, innovation, job creation, and economic mobilization. The conclave is likely to be attended by ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, senior government officials from various departments, retired IAS and IPS officers and experts who will speak on eight different subjects under Brand Bengaluru.

The Brand Bengaluru concept prioritizes effective urban planning, sustainable drainage systems, efficient transport systems, and smart traffic management, pedestrian-friendly roads, citizen safety, and convenience. Well-planned sidewalks, dedicated cycling lanes, and green spaces to encourage active transportation and healthy lifestyles to make it a pollution-free and green city.

Eight areas under Brand Bengaluru Concept

Transportable Bengaluru

Green Bengaluru

Swachh Bengaluru

People-friendly Bengaluru

Healthy Bengaluru

Tech Bengaluru

Water Security Bengaluru

Educational Bengaluru

BENGALURU : Two days ahead of the Brand Bengaluru Conclave, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday, released the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ logo. The conclave is a platform to discuss ideas and possible solutions for the City’s problems like traffic, pollution and water scarcity. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar will host the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ Conclave on October 9, with the agenda to make Bengaluru a global attraction. Dignitaries attending the conference are expected to bring in suggestions on different aspects of building the city, including tourism, health, investment, education and research, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, innovation, job creation, and economic mobilization. The conclave is likely to be attended by ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, senior government officials from various departments, retired IAS and IPS officers and experts who will speak on eight different subjects under Brand Bengaluru.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Brand Bengaluru concept prioritizes effective urban planning, sustainable drainage systems, efficient transport systems, and smart traffic management, pedestrian-friendly roads, citizen safety, and convenience. Well-planned sidewalks, dedicated cycling lanes, and green spaces to encourage active transportation and healthy lifestyles to make it a pollution-free and green city. Eight areas under Brand Bengaluru Concept Transportable Bengaluru Green Bengaluru Swachh Bengaluru People-friendly Bengaluru Healthy Bengaluru Tech Bengaluru Water Security Bengaluru Educational Bengaluru