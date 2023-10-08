KSRTC launches 40 swanky, sleeper buses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To meet the growing demand for more buses, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday launched 40 ‘Pallakki’ (Palanquin), non AC sleeper buses.

Out of these 40 buses, 30 will ply within the state and 10 will be pressed for interstate routes. The buses are fitted with cameras, and have other features like mobile charger, LED lights in each berth, dedicated place for footwear among others.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flagged off the new fleet of buses. They also introduced 100 upgraded ‘Suvarna Sarige’ buses.

Transport and Endowment Minister, R Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE that due to Shakti Scheme, the demand for buses has increased and people want to travel in sleeper buses. Tenders were called and names like Pallakki and Uiyaale were suggested. Total 140 such buses will be operating the first batch of 40 buses has arrived. Each Pallaki bus costs Rs 44 lakh including GST,” he said.

DK Shivakumar said that the buses have made 70.73 crore trips under the Shakti scheme giving free rides to women.

