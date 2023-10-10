Home Cities Bengaluru

More people in 21-30 age group now seeking help for mental health issues

About 73 per cent of the consultation bookings were from people in the 21-30 age group, indicating increased awareness and acceptance. 

Published: 10th October 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of World Mental Health Day observed on October 10, leading insurance platform Plum has revealed that it has witnessed a four-fold surge in mental health teleconsultations among the 21-30 age group, as compared to the 31-40 age group. About 73 per cent of the consultation bookings were from people in the 21-30 age group, indicating increased awareness and acceptance. 

Anxiety, stress and coping; relationship issues; self-growth; grief and loss and clinical diagnosis are listed among the top reasons for people seeking consultation. It was revealed that approximately 55 per cent of women sought consultation, as compared to 45 per cent of men, indicating that women are more open to seeking assistance for their mental health.

It is also important to note that employees extended the benefit of mental health tele-consultations to their loved ones -- 10 per cent of all bookings come from siblings, 6 per cent from spouse, and 4 per cent from their parents or in-laws.

Saurabh Arora, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Plum said, “Our mission is to make a positive difference in people’s lives by looking out for their physical, mental and financial well-being. The cost of mental health consultations can often go high.

In major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the base price for a consultation typically ranges from Rs 1,200-Rs 2,400. Recognizing the financial barriers that may deter individuals from seeking the vital support they need, Plum is dedicated to making mental health care more affordable and accessible.”

“Through our innovative approach and partnership with employers offering group health insurance policies, Plum aims to ensure that individuals have access to quality mental health consultation,” he said.

World Mental Health Day

