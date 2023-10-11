All that glitters is gold

Kshama Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jewellers’ Association is organising the much-anticipated Bengaluru Gold Festival between Oct 15 and Nov 30, with the theme of ‘Save in Gold, Gold will Save You.’ The objective of the festival is to emphasise Bengaluru’s rich heritage in gold craftsmanship and manufacturing, and to draw tourists not just from all over India but also from around the globe, akin to the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Simultaneously, the Jewellers’ Association seeks to educate millennials about the value of investing in precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and more. “Gold is regarded to be reliable, dependable, consistent, physical, and, above all, liquid,” said actor Ramesh Aravind, brand ambassador for the festival at a press conference held on Monday.

The festival will feature 150 jewellers from Bengaluru as well as from places such as Tumakuru, Hassan, and Shivamogga. Visitors get to participate in four weekly draws and one grand draw. Prizes in the grand draw include 1kg of gold, 5kg of silver, and more.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to improve the well-being of the karigars (workers).



