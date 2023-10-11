Police at local stations to be trained in handling cybercrime: Bengaluru Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the increasing numbers of cybercrime, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday said the local police would be trained to handle cybercrime for time-bound investigations, to supplement the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police and the cyber unit in the CID.

“The local police will be trained to handle cybercrime cases for time-bound investigations. These policemen will be trained by officers attached to the CEN police stations, cyber crime police stations and the cyber unit in CID,” he said.

From January to September, the city police registered 12,615 cybercrime cases with the total loss amounting to Rs 470 crore. The police have been able to freeze Rs 201 crore, and recovered Rs 28.4 crore, of which Rs 27.6 crore have been returned to the victims.

Over time, the police have been able to identify 18 different patterns in cybercrime cases employed by the perpetrators, and which have been reported in different police stations in the city. “Of the 18 patterns, online job fraud tops the list. Of late, scams in the name of courier companies are on the rise, Dayananda said.

Debit and credit card frauds, business opportunity fraud, loan app cases, card skimming, sextortion, data theft, matrimony fraud, email spoofing are some of the 18 patterns of cyber cases, which are on the rise, he pointed out.

He has particularly alerted the public about Aadhaar-enabled payment services. “Using Aadhaar biometric, money can be transferred. Such cases are also found. Those who use such Aadhaar-enabled payment services must disable the biometric after transferring the money. In Aadhaar-enabled payment service, no OTP or any other account details are required,” he said.

