772 DLs suspended for traffic violations by Bengaluru Traffic Police

Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said that he has given a free hand to officials to take action against unruly motorists. 

Published: 15th October 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To send out a strong message to traffic violators, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have suspended the licence of 772 persons from January till September this year. Apart from this, the transport department has also got the registration certificates (RCs) of eight vehicles cancelled for illegal accessories like modified silencers.  

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Joint Commissioner Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, MN Anucheth said they had recommended to the traffic department to suspend 1,700 licences for various violations. “Of this, the majority were for drunk driving and 172 for performing wheelies and dangerous driving. This apart, the traffic department got eight RCs cancelled for modification of vehicles and installation of noisy silencers which is a nuisance to others,” he elaborated. 

Anucheth said that in 50% of the cases, minors were involved in performing wheelies and dangerous driving and each vehicle owner has been slapped with a fine of up to Rs 25,000.

“Depending upon the nature of the offence, the suspension for DL will be for a period ranging from 3 months to 6 months. The majority of the licences recommended for suspension by traffic police were involved in dangerous driving and they were repeat offenders. In case the owners are found driving or riding the vehicle during the suspension period, the penalty will be doubled,” Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement) C Mallikarjuna said.

“We have zero tolerance towards drunk driving and wheelie cases as these kinds of violation also harm other commuters and pedestrians,” Reddy added.

