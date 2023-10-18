Man severely injured after jumping off fourth floor as fire rips through cafe in Bengaluru

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out on Wednesday morning at an upscale cafe in south-east Bengaluru, leaving a person critically injured and many vehicles damaged.

The fire, suspected to have started due to a gas leak, spread within a few seconds. There were over 13 LPG cylinders stored in Mudpipe Cafe and hookabar in Koramangala. Fearing for his safety, a cook Prem Singh Saud jumped down the fourth floor, where the fire broke out.

However there were no safety measures on ground to save him, leaving him severely injured. Onlookers immediately rushed him to KG Hospital for medical attention. He was then rushed to Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, for further treatment. His condition continues to be serious.

According to police, there were no customers in the cafe when the fire broke out. The gym below the cafe was immediately evacuated as was the car showroom located at the ground and first floor.

Five parked two-wheelers were completely gutted and a car was partially damaged in the fire.

The fire department said they received the call at 12:08 pm and immediately eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The incident occurred at around 11.45 am. The cafe was not yet open for business and only the cook, who hails from Nepal, was working. As the fire spread fast, Saud jumped off the building to escape the flames.

An eyewitness said the sound was intense as three cylinders burst within a few seconds. One of the cylinders fell on the other side of the road but fortunately, there was no one there. The police who were on duty on Hosur main road swiftly managed the situation and rescued four people who were reportedly present on the second floor of the building that is associated with the gym. No damage has been caused by the blaze to the gym and training institute located within the building.

“We walk through the same way each day to go to college and came to witness the situation after the video went viral on social media platforms,” said a student.

Speaking to TNIE, Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), said a separate team will be formed and an investigation will be done to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

