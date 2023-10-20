Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire safety audit begins in all hotels, pubs across Bengaluru

DGP, Fire and Emergency Services, Kamal Pant told TNIE that the department is also coming up with the initiative to train apartment residents.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the fire mishap at a hookah bar in Koramangala, in which a cook jumped from the fourth floor of the building as there was no escape, the Fire and Emergency department has initiated a fire safety audit in hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs across the city. The incident has also prompted the department to reach out to apartment dwellers and train them on how to handle the situation until professional help arrives, in case of a fire emergency.

Considering the two major fire incidents reported within 12 days, the authorities are now giving more importance to fire safety. On Thursday, several hotels and pubs in the Central Business District (CBD) area were checked for fire safety measures.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the fire department will conduct a fire safety audit at all restaurants in the city, and take stringent action against the violators. “A special drive will be conducted to check if the restaurants are complying with fire safety norms. The exercise will be completed within 4-5 days,” he added.

DGP, Fire and Emergency Services, Kamal Pant told TNIE that the department is also coming up with the initiative to train apartment residents. “It is crucial for people to have the knowledge and skills to respond effectively in times of fire emergencies, be it the ability to handle fire safety equipment or to safely evacuate from buildings.

The department will soon initiate a training programme for apartment residents, which will be aimed at equipping people with essential skills, such as how to shut down building systems, identify the primary electrical switches to be turned off, and activate necessary fire safety measures, ensuring their safety until we (firemen) reach the spot,” he said.

