Incomplete RCC drain a risk to Bengaluru residents

BENGALURU: An unfinished U-shaped RCC drain has been a cause of concern for close to a year at Astro Greenwood Layout Regency in Bellandur alleged Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP), a city-based political party. After the city experienced a flood last year, the Astro Greenwood Regency suffered waterlogging. Subsequently, the BBMP initiated reconstruction of the pre-existing stormwater drain connecting Soul Kere that passes through the layout. However, the construction of the drainage system was left incomplete.

“The dug-up drain passes through our society. Despite several complaints, the authorities are unresponsive, and it’s disappointing to see that they have left this drain incomplete for nearly a year. This is not just a matter of inconvenience but a severe health hazard for us. The dug-up line is now filled with stagnant water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a potential risk for diseases like dengue. The problem intensifies during the rainy season, making it unbearable for us,” a member of Astro Greenwood society said.

The BNP opined that critical projects are left unfinished in the city causing inconvenience and posing risks to the public. “This is an example of bureaucratic apathy. BNP demands that authorities to complete the drain project at the earliest,” said a party leader.

SILK BOARD JN FLYOVER TO BE PARTIALLY BLOCKED FROM TODAY

Motorists are in for slow-moving traffic at the Central Silk Board Junction (on the Madivala side) for the next four months as the BMRCL will be barricading a portion here to carry out infrastructure works for its Outer Ring Road Line. An official release from BMRCL said, “The CSB junction flyover up and down carriageway (Madivala side) will be partially barricaded from October 21 for four months for carrying out loops and flyover ramp staging work.”

