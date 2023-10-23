Colour me red: Auspicious attire for Durga Puja

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there is any colour that could symbolise the spirit of Durga Puja, it is red and white. A nine-yard fabric in this colour combination not only makes a powerful statement but also makes for a gorgeous look. Fashion model Pranwesha Kundu has planned this look for the last day of Durga Puja.

“The red and white saree is going to be my sindoor khela look on Dashmi. I am going to pair it with gold jewellery that is traditionally Bengali along with a red bindi. I am also planning to go all out to show off my Bengali roots and natively drape my sari,” says Kundu, adding that the versatile look can be draped on any day or event, including for the dhunuchi dance.

Just like Kundu, Ofelia Sarkar, an HR professional and saree-lover from the city, is going to go for the same traditional look for the Sindoor Khela event but plans to tone it down. “For me, wearing a red and white saree during Durga Puja is an emotion more than a fashion statement. Anyone who wears the saree oozes a divine aura. I like to keep it simple with the spotlight on the saree and pair it with traditional Bengali bangles – shakha and pola,” says Sarkar.

If you want to take a break from the traditional style and give it a more modern edge, there are various options too. Bugeshree Dey, a fashion stylist, likes to style her saree in a way where she gets the best of both worlds. “I like the primary colours, white and red, to be highlighted. So I am wearing a red-strapped blouse and the saree is in an off-white tone,” says Dey, who is going in for a no-jewellery look but will get her hand painted with alta (red liquid).

Meaning behind the colours

The colour red symbolises strength, power, fertility, auspiciousness, and new beginnings. White stands for simplicity, purity, and patience. Aishwarya Baruah, a fashion model, explains the combination of the colours red and white is something that the goddess Durga stands for symbolically.

“Though traditionally only married women were expected to wear it, in modern days the rule is extended to everyone who wants to welcome Durga Maa.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: If there is any colour that could symbolise the spirit of Durga Puja, it is red and white. A nine-yard fabric in this colour combination not only makes a powerful statement but also makes for a gorgeous look. Fashion model Pranwesha Kundu has planned this look for the last day of Durga Puja. “The red and white saree is going to be my sindoor khela look on Dashmi. I am going to pair it with gold jewellery that is traditionally Bengali along with a red bindi. I am also planning to go all out to show off my Bengali roots and natively drape my sari,” says Kundu, adding that the versatile look can be draped on any day or event, including for the dhunuchi dance. Just like Kundu, Ofelia Sarkar, an HR professional and saree-lover from the city, is going to go for the same traditional look for the Sindoor Khela event but plans to tone it down. “For me, wearing a red and white saree during Durga Puja is an emotion more than a fashion statement. Anyone who wears the saree oozes a divine aura. I like to keep it simple with the spotlight on the saree and pair it with traditional Bengali bangles – shakha and pola,” says Sarkar. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If you want to take a break from the traditional style and give it a more modern edge, there are various options too. Bugeshree Dey, a fashion stylist, likes to style her saree in a way where she gets the best of both worlds. “I like the primary colours, white and red, to be highlighted. So I am wearing a red-strapped blouse and the saree is in an off-white tone,” says Dey, who is going in for a no-jewellery look but will get her hand painted with alta (red liquid). Meaning behind the colours The colour red symbolises strength, power, fertility, auspiciousness, and new beginnings. White stands for simplicity, purity, and patience. Aishwarya Baruah, a fashion model, explains the combination of the colours red and white is something that the goddess Durga stands for symbolically. “Though traditionally only married women were expected to wear it, in modern days the rule is extended to everyone who wants to welcome Durga Maa.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp