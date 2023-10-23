Home Cities Bengaluru

Colour me red: Auspicious attire for Durga Puja

Red and white sarees are an auspicious attire for Durga Puja. And in Bengaluru, many fashionistas suggest how to give the traditional saree a new-age twist  

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Auspicious attire for Durga Puja

For representational purposes

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there is any colour that could symbolise the spirit of Durga Puja, it is red and white. A nine-yard fabric in this colour combination not only makes a powerful statement but also makes for a gorgeous look. Fashion model Pranwesha Kundu has planned this look for the last day of Durga Puja.

“The red and white saree is going to be my sindoor khela look on Dashmi. I am going to pair it with gold jewellery that is traditionally Bengali along with a red bindi. I am also planning to go all out to show off my Bengali roots and natively drape my sari,” says Kundu, adding that the versatile look can be draped on any day or event, including for the dhunuchi dance. 

Just like Kundu, Ofelia Sarkar, an HR professional and saree-lover from the city, is going to go for the same traditional look for the Sindoor Khela event but plans to tone it down. “For me, wearing a red and white saree during Durga Puja is an emotion more than a fashion statement. Anyone who wears the saree oozes a divine aura. I like to keep it simple with the spotlight on the saree and pair it with traditional Bengali bangles – shakha and pola,” says Sarkar. 

If you want to take a break from the traditional style and give it a more modern edge, there are various options too. Bugeshree Dey, a fashion stylist, likes to style her saree in a way where she gets the best of both worlds. “I like the primary colours, white and red, to be highlighted. So I am wearing a red-strapped blouse and the saree is in an off-white tone,” says Dey, who is going in for a no-jewellery look but will get her hand painted with alta (red liquid).

Meaning behind the colours

The colour red symbolises strength, power, fertility, auspiciousness, and new beginnings. White stands for simplicity, purity, and patience. Aishwarya Baruah, a fashion model, explains the combination of the colours red and white is something that the goddess Durga stands for symbolically.

“Though traditionally only married women were expected to wear it, in modern days the rule is extended to everyone who wants to welcome Durga Maa.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auspicious attire for Durga Puja Durga Puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp