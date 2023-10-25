40 illegal buildings found at one layout in Whitefield

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a drive against rampant unauthorized constructions in Whitefield, the Joint Director of Town Planning (JDTP) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers have identified 40 illegal buildings in a single layout in Whitefield and have issued notices to 27 buildings. The Palike will be issuing notices to the remaining 13 buildings soon, while demolition is likely to take place in 102 days as per rules.

According to citizen activist Sandeep Anirudhan, “These buildings at Whiterose Layout are constructed by out-of-state residents and their aim is only making profits. The buildings will either lack necessary permissions from civic bodies or there will be deviations. Many buildings, which are supposed to be ground-plus-two floors, have at least six floors. The growing illegal ‘paying guest’ accommodation business is going unchecked.”

He further added that there are no proper roads, no drains, no underground connections and there are no water supply lines. The authorities should also file criminal cases against such owners and builders to ensure that such blatant building bye-law violations are not repeated in other areas.

“There is raw sewage flowing on the roads, creating health risks for all neighbouring areas. Roads barely exist, there are no water connections, no sewage connections, and buildings are letting out raw sewage onto the roads, which is accumulating in open ponds and creating health hazards and contaminating groundwater,” stated Anirudhan.

Following the complaint from residents and activists, Joint Commissioner of Mahadevapura Zone Dr Dakshayini K directed officials to follow the newly issued High Court order, serving notices and logically following through the process to take up demolition.

“I have instructed the JDTP and BBMP Marshals to take steps and ensure that ongoing illegal constructions are stopped. The greed of some owners from Marathahalli and surrounding areas and builders lobbying from out of state for more rental money are resulting in building bye-law violations. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also has given clear instruction and asked us to follow the High Court’s direction in identifying and removing such buildings,” the officer said.

