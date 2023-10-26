Joint story: Here’s how to recognise and manage early onset of arthritis in young adults

Dr Ravikumar Mukartihal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Arthritis, commonly associated with aging, can affect people of all ages, including young adults. When arthritis strikes at a young age, it can be challenging to navigate the physical, emotional, and social aspects of life. However, with the right knowledge and support, young people can effectively manage their arthritis and lead fulfilling lives.

Early-onset arthritis is also known as juvenile arthritis and affects children younger than 16 years of age. They are usually inflammatory in nature and symptoms may vary in duration from a few weeks to months depending on the type of inflammatory arthritis. Other cause of arthritis in young are post traumatic causes and post infective causes.

The symptoms often vary in the case of juvenile arthritis but one should immediately address it if the symptoms include joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. Young adults often overlook the symptoms thinking it may be overuse or stress and often delays proper diagnosis and treatment. In this pursuit, the integration of the latest technologies, such as robotics and clinical tech, into orthopaedics has proven to be a game-changer

Measures that can make juvenile arthritis easier to deal with

Diagnosis and Early Intervention

People who are diagnosed with early-onset arthritis should go through a comprehensive evaluation by an experienced physician who is a specialist in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Early diagnosis will allow timely intervention, that will prevent joint damage and improve long-term outcomes. Diagnostic tools such as blood tests, imaging studies and physical examinations aid in confirming the condition.

Treatment Choices

Arthritis can be managed through a combination of medications, physical therapy, and lifestyle modification. Taking proper medications prescribed by an experienced physician will help to control inflammation and slow the disease progression. Going through physical therapy will improve joint mobility and reduce pain. Changes in lifestyle like maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking can positively impact the condition.

Leveraging Advanced Technology

Both conventional and robotic-assisted surgeries have transformed orthopaedic operations by providing good outcomes. But robotic-assisted surgeries have an unrivalled precision and minimal invasiveness and conservation of bone during primary surgery. All these factors have a delayed advantage during revision surgeries. These technologies help in implant placement, which leads to better joint function and lifetime. They also aid in the tailoring of treatment programmes, assuring the best possible outcomes for each patient.

Wearable devices and mobile apps, for example, enable patients to actively participate in their arthritis therapy. These gadgets provide real-time information on joint health, pain levels, and physical activity, enabling individualised treatment and modifications. Furthermore, telemedicine technologies enable remote consultations, making arthritis care more accessible to young individuals.

The incorporation of modern innovations into orthopaedics is a critical step in diagnosing and managing young adult arthritis. These improvements enhance surgical precision and empower patients to participate in their care, ultimately enhancing their general well-being and outlook for the future. Embracing these advancements is critical for persons dealing with the challenges of early-onset arthritis.

(The writer is consultant orthopaedic & robotic joint replacement surgeon, SPARSH Hospital)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Arthritis, commonly associated with aging, can affect people of all ages, including young adults. When arthritis strikes at a young age, it can be challenging to navigate the physical, emotional, and social aspects of life. However, with the right knowledge and support, young people can effectively manage their arthritis and lead fulfilling lives. Early-onset arthritis is also known as juvenile arthritis and affects children younger than 16 years of age. They are usually inflammatory in nature and symptoms may vary in duration from a few weeks to months depending on the type of inflammatory arthritis. Other cause of arthritis in young are post traumatic causes and post infective causes. The symptoms often vary in the case of juvenile arthritis but one should immediately address it if the symptoms include joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. Young adults often overlook the symptoms thinking it may be overuse or stress and often delays proper diagnosis and treatment. In this pursuit, the integration of the latest technologies, such as robotics and clinical tech, into orthopaedics has proven to be a game-changergoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Measures that can make juvenile arthritis easier to deal with Diagnosis and Early Intervention People who are diagnosed with early-onset arthritis should go through a comprehensive evaluation by an experienced physician who is a specialist in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Early diagnosis will allow timely intervention, that will prevent joint damage and improve long-term outcomes. Diagnostic tools such as blood tests, imaging studies and physical examinations aid in confirming the condition. Treatment Choices Arthritis can be managed through a combination of medications, physical therapy, and lifestyle modification. Taking proper medications prescribed by an experienced physician will help to control inflammation and slow the disease progression. Going through physical therapy will improve joint mobility and reduce pain. Changes in lifestyle like maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking can positively impact the condition. Leveraging Advanced Technology Both conventional and robotic-assisted surgeries have transformed orthopaedic operations by providing good outcomes. But robotic-assisted surgeries have an unrivalled precision and minimal invasiveness and conservation of bone during primary surgery. All these factors have a delayed advantage during revision surgeries. These technologies help in implant placement, which leads to better joint function and lifetime. They also aid in the tailoring of treatment programmes, assuring the best possible outcomes for each patient. Wearable devices and mobile apps, for example, enable patients to actively participate in their arthritis therapy. These gadgets provide real-time information on joint health, pain levels, and physical activity, enabling individualised treatment and modifications. Furthermore, telemedicine technologies enable remote consultations, making arthritis care more accessible to young individuals. The incorporation of modern innovations into orthopaedics is a critical step in diagnosing and managing young adult arthritis. These improvements enhance surgical precision and empower patients to participate in their care, ultimately enhancing their general well-being and outlook for the future. Embracing these advancements is critical for persons dealing with the challenges of early-onset arthritis. (The writer is consultant orthopaedic & robotic joint replacement surgeon, SPARSH Hospital) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp