National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence set up at SJBIT in Bengaluru

Dr K V Mahendra Prashanth, Principal of SJBIT, said that the partnership with NICC will prepare students in the digital age.

National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence will play a pivotal role in fighting cyber threats and improving the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Aimed at reaching a significant milestone in the field of cybersecurity education and research in India, the National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC) announced the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at SJB Institute of Technology (Autonomous) (SJBIT).  

Stating that the centre, which is said to be the first-of-its-kind in Karnataka, will play a pivotal role in fighting cyber threats and improving the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities, Dr Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director, BGS and SJB Group of Institutions, said, “The centre will provide advanced cybersecurity training to students, professionals and different organisations. It will provide cutting-edge research which will strengthen national cybersecurity.”

He said that the centre will also have partnerships with various industries and have a community outreach to raise awareness about cybersecurity and also help students in job placement.

Dr K V Mahendra Prashanth, Principal of SJBIT, said that the partnership with NICC will prepare students in the digital age.

The programmes under this initiative will benefit students from various educational institutions from Karnataka and other states. “This partnership with SJBIT reflects our collective dedication to nurturing cybersecurity expertise and enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity posture,” said P Arjun, head of research and operations at NICC. 

