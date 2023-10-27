RABIT saves 7-year-old from thyroid cancer in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 7-year-old girl suffering from thyroid cancer, reportedly the youngest patient in India, has been treated using Robotic-Assisted Breast-axillo Insufflation Thyroidectomy (RABIT).

The patient was experiencing thyroid swelling for over 12 months and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She underwent a total thyroidectomy and neck lymph node removal at a Bengaluru-based hospital.

Dr Sandeep Nayak, Senior Director of Surgical Oncology, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, said that he invented this technology in 2018, which has been used in over 100 procedures now.

The patient had a significantly enlarged thyroid gland and the neck dissection was done using RABIT technology. She was provided mechanical ventilation for a day.

She recovered within 10 days and was discharged later. He explained that with RABIT technology, doctors are able to precisely dissect the lymph nodes and lobes when necessary and leave marginal scar marks due to minimal invasion.

Woman treated for complex heat condition

A 67-year-old woman was diagnosed with a severely narrowed right artery due to calcification, and has been treated with an orbital atherectomy procedure, claimed to be the first case treated in Karnataka with this technology. Amrita (name changed) suffered from chest pain and breathing difficulty while exercising. Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Senior Consultant and Head of Interventional Cardiology, at Sakra World Hospital, explained that orbital atherectomy helps treat calcified coronary lesions. It is a therapy used for opening up blocks before stents are placed to open up the artery to ensure smooth blood flow.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A 7-year-old girl suffering from thyroid cancer, reportedly the youngest patient in India, has been treated using Robotic-Assisted Breast-axillo Insufflation Thyroidectomy (RABIT). The patient was experiencing thyroid swelling for over 12 months and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She underwent a total thyroidectomy and neck lymph node removal at a Bengaluru-based hospital. Dr Sandeep Nayak, Senior Director of Surgical Oncology, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, said that he invented this technology in 2018, which has been used in over 100 procedures now. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The patient had a significantly enlarged thyroid gland and the neck dissection was done using RABIT technology. She was provided mechanical ventilation for a day. She recovered within 10 days and was discharged later. He explained that with RABIT technology, doctors are able to precisely dissect the lymph nodes and lobes when necessary and leave marginal scar marks due to minimal invasion. Woman treated for complex heat condition A 67-year-old woman was diagnosed with a severely narrowed right artery due to calcification, and has been treated with an orbital atherectomy procedure, claimed to be the first case treated in Karnataka with this technology. Amrita (name changed) suffered from chest pain and breathing difficulty while exercising. Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Senior Consultant and Head of Interventional Cardiology, at Sakra World Hospital, explained that orbital atherectomy helps treat calcified coronary lesions. It is a therapy used for opening up blocks before stents are placed to open up the artery to ensure smooth blood flow. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp