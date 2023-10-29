Cybercrime victims check real-time status of complaints at police meet

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To empower cybercrime victims to become advocates for cyber safety, the South-East Division of Bengaluru Police organised a meeting on Saturday. Police engaged with the community to aid those who filed complaints across the division during the year and assured action on their cases. CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East), emphasised the diverse demographic of the division, comprising students, working-class individuals and senior citizens, and stressed on the significance of providing a secure platform for them, urging people to trust the department. He also stressed on timely reporting of cyber crimes.

At the meeting at HSR Layout Police Station, victims had the opportunity to check the real-time status of their complaints. This initiative served as a counselling and self-help session, recognising that many individuals experience depression, anxiety, financial losses and concern about their reputation following cyber crimes. The primary goal of this initiative was to help victims overcome harrowing experiences of cyber crimes.

The officer emphasised that many people may be reluctant to report cyber crimes. However, they must realise that the police offer a secure platform, ensuring that their identities remain confidential. He emphasised that the victims must lodge complaints immediately after a fraud (known as the golden hour) as it helps in recovering the maximum amount from fraudsters.

CCTV MUST NEAR ALL ESTABLISHMENTS, SAYS TOP COP

CCTV must be installed near all establishments, said City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Saturday during the Masika Janasamparka Divasa, an interaction programme with residents of North-East Division, including Yelahanka, Devanahalli and Bagalur. The officer stressed on the need for those installing CCTV cameras to collaborate with the local police to ensure optimal coverage and quality footage. He said, “CCTV cameras are like unseen policemen and must be installed at places where more than 100 people are present.”

