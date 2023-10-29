Home Cities Bengaluru

Fix footpaths and save pedestrians: Bengaluru Navanirmana Party to BBMP

Vishnu Reddy, Zonal President of Mahadevapura zone, BNP said, “Despite several promises to make Bengaluru pedestrian-friendly, no improvements can be seen on the ground.”

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) has urged Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) to swiftly address footpath issues plaguing the city. They said that footpath is a significant component of urban infrastructure, and plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and convenience of pedestrians. 

However, collapsed pathways and missing footpath sections have become a recurring concern for residents, said the party members and listed out the different collapsed footpaths in the city. They urged the BBMP to allocate a budget for the footpath and take measures to address the issue. 

Speaking about BBMP’s negligence towards footpaths, Lalithamba BV, a Governing Council Member of BNP, on Saturday said, “Poorly maintained footpaths are more than just inconveniences. They are a serious threat to public safety. Footpaths collapse due to lack of proper infrastructure and not only cause inconvenience to pedestrians but also contribute to traffic congestion. It is essential for the local authorities to take swift and effective action to address these problems, and ensure that residents are able to navigate safely and comfortably.” She added that with attention and investment, it can be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly path for everyone.

