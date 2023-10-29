Home Cities Bengaluru

Fix streetlights, make bus stops more accessible, recommends B.PAC report

The report suggested that the two focus areas for immediate action are to fix the street lights and make the bus stops more accessible.

A safety audit was conducted across six types of public places that women access regularly, in both constituencies. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and CSR partner CGI released the B.SAFE Constituency Public Place Safety Audit Report of Dasarahalli and Hebbal Assembly Constituencies on Saturday. B.SAFE Constituency is an initiative by B.PAC in partnership with different stakeholders, community and domain experts on a common platform, to facilitate a safer and empowered assembly constituency for women through an integrated set of programs like public place audits, community awareness, recommended action plans and sustained advocacy.

According to the report, all the police stations audited had dedicated women’s desks, and separate waiting areas for women, with CCTVs installed and in working condition, and all the audited 10 PHCs provide free medicines for patients.

The report suggested that the two focus areas for immediate action are to fix the street lights and make the bus stops more accessible. As the streets were either lit dimly or unlit and bus stops in this constituency lacked basic seating arrangements and route map details.

B.PAC suggested that to improve the overall public place safety score for both constituencies, public toilets must be open all day long, and parks must have CCTV cameras installed.

Former DGP Jija Hari Singh said, “During my days of service, the city saw many attacks on women, and I wish we had an initiative like B.SAFE Constituency back then. I hope this initiative is implemented across the city, and is a success.”

Bangalore Political Action Committee

