Autos, cabs to stay off-road on September 11

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Autos, cabs and private buses will not ply in the city on September 11 in protest against the state government for not fulfilling their demands.

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations’ said the state government has not fulfilled their major demand of compensating private travel operators, who have been facing revenue loss due to the introduction of the Shakti scheme.

Nataraj Sharma, nominated president of the federation, said, “Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the issues of private travel operators will be addressed after consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which has not happened till date.”

He said on September 11, all taxi aggregators, including airport services, autos, school buses and all private buses will stop their operations. A rally will start at Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna station at 11 am and end at Freedom Park.

BENGALURU: Autos, cabs and private buses will not ply in the city on September 11 in protest against the state government for not fulfilling their demands. The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations’ said the state government has not fulfilled their major demand of compensating private travel operators, who have been facing revenue loss due to the introduction of the Shakti scheme. Nataraj Sharma, nominated president of the federation, said, “Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the issues of private travel operators will be addressed after consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which has not happened till date.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said on September 11, all taxi aggregators, including airport services, autos, school buses and all private buses will stop their operations. A rally will start at Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna station at 11 am and end at Freedom Park.