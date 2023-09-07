Bengaluru rains: 25.2mm rain exposes chinks, city floats   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 25.2mm rainfall on Tuesday brought a deluge of problems for Bengalureans. Homes and roads were flooded and trees were uprooted. The maximum impact of the rain was seen in areas where Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) have taken up civil works.

Flooding was reported on Bannerghatta Road even on Wednesday morning, leading to traffic jams. Motorists had to plough through flooded streets.

Ramesh, assistant executive engineer, Major Roads, BBMP, said, “Flooding was due to ongoing Cauvery pipeline work close to the drain that connects Kalena Agrahara Lake. The ongoing work obstructed the flow of water. Lake water also started to overflow and entered the roads. The drain had to be cleared and water drained out.”

Gulab Pasha, social activist and a member of Eliyaz Nagar Resident Welfare Association, said, “After every downpour, the runoff water from Yelachenahalli area floods our homes. Areas around Kanakanagar Main Road, runoff from JP Nagar and Sarakki and Shakhambari Nagar flood Ramakrishna Nagar and Eliyaz Nagar. Last night’s heavy rain also flooded about 20 homes nearby.

The solution is to divert water through a new drain at Yelachenahalli. The 500-metre diversion channel should be completed in the next one of two months. I have appealed to BBMP to speed up.” Roads in Varthur and Balagere, too, were impacted. The majestic bus stand was flooded on Tuesday night, leaving the passengers stranded. Four trees had fallen, streetlight pole and a bike were damaged.

