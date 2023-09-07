Jakkur rail bridge likely to be completed soon   

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The half-built rail overbridge at Jakkur, where work began 11 years ago, is finally set to be completed. With the government recently passing the compensation award, the BBMP will take over the 6,515 sqm of land, the acquisition of which had delayed the crucial project.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar N Girinath told TNIE, “There was an issue with land acquisition. The compensation award was passed a few days ago and we have deposited the amount in court, for the landowners to collect it. The tender was called in connection with the bridge. We will get the consent of the government and go ahead with the work.”

The cost of the bridge has nearly doubled, from Rs 13.71 crore to over Rs 27 crore. Asked about the surge in the project cost, Girinath said the land value had shot up over the years, leading to an escalation.

Railways commenced work in 2012 but stopped after a few years as BBMP was unable to complete the land acquisition process. Four families had filed a case in the Karnataka High Court, demanding better compensation than what was proposed, said a top source. The design was also changed midway, with the two-lane flyover being expanded to a four-lane, which required additional land.

Residents in and around Jakkur have been suffering for the past decade. Instead of travelling a 2 km stretch from Jakkur Circle to Yelahanka Main Road within 10 minutes, commuters are forced to take a circuitous route of nearly 5km, spending 25 minutes to an hour if the route is crowded.

Jakkur Welfare Association vice-president N Sunil Kumar, who was instrumental in repeatedly pursuing the matter with elected representatives and officials over the years, said residents had to go from Jakkur to GKVK Junction, then take the Annasandrapalya bypass to reach Yelahanka. “The BBMP finally opened an underpass below it about six months ago. Small cars, autos and two-wheelers can pass through it. However, school buses and bigger cars still have to take the long route.”

As of date, a bridge is ready above the railway track, besides a pedestrian underpass and two spans on the approach road. The project is likely to be ready in six to eight months.

