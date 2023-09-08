Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Techie claims to be victim of love jihad, seeks police help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A software professional took to social media, claiming to be a victim of love jihad by a person from Kashmir. In her posts on X, she sought help from city police, stating that she was in danger. 

Following this, city police found that she was staying in Bellandur police jurisdiction, following which Bellandur police traced her address and assured of action if she files a police complaint. She told the police that she had posted on social media on the advice of an advocate. She appeared before Bellandur police on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta told TNIE, “The woman, claiming to be a software engineer, is from Bengaluru. She had tweeted that she was a victim of love jihad. The incident is said to have happened around five to six years ago. We will have to investigate the delay in bringing the matter to the notice of the city police. Due investigation will give clarity about the case.” 

