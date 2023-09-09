Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP bans single-use plastics

As per the municipal corporation, failure to comply with rules will attract fines and other action against violators under Solid Waste Management bylaws.

Published: 09th September 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) solid waste management department on Friday issued an order banning the use of single-use plastic items in places like schools, colleges and temple trusts falling under the Palike limits, in accordance with Plastic Waste Management Rules-2016.

The Palike also made it clear that the use of single-use plastics should be controlled and eliminated progressively by designing appropriate management strategies. The Palike stressed alternatives like cloth or paper items.

Officials have been given standing instructions to make continuous efforts to create awareness among the public, especially students and children, and eliminate the practice of using single-use plastics. It will regularly conduct competitions among students on the theme ‘Avoid/Give up single-use plastic’.

Though a similar order was issued back in 2022, we will be implementing the ban of single-use plastic strictly now, said Prathiba, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management.
 

