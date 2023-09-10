Bengaluru Commissioner encourages public transport to ease parking woes

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Parking be made a paid activity,” appealed a Cunningham Road resident, raising concern regarding all-day parking as it is occupying valuable space in the area during ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’ on Saturday. In response, Police Commissioner B Dayananda, assured action on this matter and encouraged people to rely on public transport to alleviate parking issues.

The meeting primarily focused on addressing issues of increasing congestion on roads and footpath parking, citing concerns that it obstructs pedestrian movement. During the meeting, Rajini Korah, a faculty member at Mount Carmel College, raised concerns about various issues, such as extended auto stands, one-way service roads, and absence of railings on footpaths.

In response, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth suggested implementing a feeder bus service from the parking ground to the college, making it easier for people to utilize the space efficiently. Additionally, he proposed the construction of a Multi-Level Car Parking facility as a long-term solution. Expanding the feeder bus network would benefit both students and residents, reducing the need for parking outside residential areas.

Rajkumar Duggar, the founder of Citizens4Citizens, expressed his concerns regarding the rising noise levels and pollution. He also appealed for better coordination and support from other agencies, including BBMP.

Citizens called for stricter regulations against commercial establishments operating after 1 am, as late-night activities are causing disturbance. They also appealed for improved traffic regulations due to round-the-clock congestion, making it challenging to walk in the neighbourhood.

