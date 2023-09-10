Permission for Ganesh pandal made easier with single window system in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A single window system has been set up in 63 sub-divisions across eight BBMP zones, to give prior permissions to install Ganesha pandals. Various stakeholders like the BBMP, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), police and fire departments will be deciding on according permissions under one roof to install Ganesha pandals.

Nodal officers related to the respective departments have been deputed at monitoring centres, and those installing the Ganesha idol can apply with the necessary documents to get the no objection letter from all concerned departments, from Monday onwards.

The officials concerned have been directed to identify immersion places in the wards under the corporation for disposing of large-sized idols and publicizing the information about these places. If necessary, arrangements will be made for immersion by mobile vehicle within the ward.

Officials at sub-divisions will also have to make arrangements for the segregation of waste generated after the festival, like flowers, leaves and plastic products, and send it to wet and dry waste collection centres. They have also been tasked with making other arrangements such as safety and security at Kalyanis and keeping separate teams of swimmers ready. The Palike officials said that teams will be formed in each zone to implement the plastic ban order and penalties will be imposed as per rules, if anyone is found selling or using single-use plastic.

Earlier, the BBMP Commissioner had said that manufacturing of Ganesha idols using chemical dyes, thermocol and plaster of Paris is completely prohibited and the BBMP Sub Divisional Nodal Officers and other officials should personally inspect, and take proper action against violators. Officers have also been asked to encourage idol manufacturers to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

