“Safe space to confide can save young lives”   

BENGALURU: “When someone confides that they’re on the brink of giving up, that’s precisely when they require the support of their loved ones,” said Ranjini E. Jois, a psychotherapist. She spoke during a discussion aimed at ending mistreating students at educational institutions, here in Bengaluru on Sunday. The discussion was organsied by ‘Save Our Student’ to address the rising concern of youth suicides, as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

“Life is difficult but living and exploring it is better. Everything around us can be fixed. Mistakes can be rectified, but there must always be someone who identifies the mistakes while consistently offering support,” she said and added that people across all age groups are experiencing persistent loneliness due to increased internet addiction. “People are turning to pet animals to compensate for the missing comfort of human companionship.”

Dr. Ushy Mohandas, a counsellor and former teacher, said that teachers play a pivotal role in moulding children’s perspectives. Student often reaches out to a teacher believing they will help, so they must be sensitive to a student’s needs. “We sometimes lose lives because someone failed to consider the impact of their words.” She added that parents must avoid projecting their unfulfilled aspirations onto their children.

