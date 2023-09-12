Kenyan woman flyer caught with cocaine worth Rs 12 crore at Bengaluru airport

LALITHA S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman of Kenyan origin was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for attempting to smuggle 1.02 kg of high-grade cocaine at Bengaluru airport on Monday morning.

Accused Ageng’ O Caroline Agola had concealed the contraband in capsules inside her private parts and undergarments. She has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Narcotics Control Bureau, said sources.

The passenger had arrived from Addis Ababa on the Ethiopian Airlines flight (ET 690) which reached the Kempegowda International Airport by 11.09 am.

According to airport sources, CISF cop Laxmi Meena got suspicious while frisking Agola. “The cop conducted a pat down search, took her to a separate room and asked her to remove her clothes. Many capsules were found in her undergarment. One of the capsules was open and we realised that she was carrying high-quality cocaine,” a source said.

Agola was then taken to the Aster Medical Centre and after a thorough check, medical staff found more capsules concealed inside her private parts. “On interrogation, she confessed she had swallowed a few capsules too and so was taken to the Victoria Hospital where an ultrasound scan of her abdomen was done to verify her statement,” another source said. Information on the number of capsules found has not been provided.

“The cocaine is of extremely superior quality and has a market value of nearly Rs 12 crore,” said an individual familiar with such drugs. “The seized substance has been handed over to the NCB,” he added. Interrogation is on to detect if she was operating on her own or was part of a cartel.



BENGALURU: A woman of Kenyan origin was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for attempting to smuggle 1.02 kg of high-grade cocaine at Bengaluru airport on Monday morning. Accused Ageng’ O Caroline Agola had concealed the contraband in capsules inside her private parts and undergarments. She has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Narcotics Control Bureau, said sources. The passenger had arrived from Addis Ababa on the Ethiopian Airlines flight (ET 690) which reached the Kempegowda International Airport by 11.09 am. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to airport sources, CISF cop Laxmi Meena got suspicious while frisking Agola. “The cop conducted a pat down search, took her to a separate room and asked her to remove her clothes. Many capsules were found in her undergarment. One of the capsules was open and we realised that she was carrying high-quality cocaine,” a source said. Agola was then taken to the Aster Medical Centre and after a thorough check, medical staff found more capsules concealed inside her private parts. “On interrogation, she confessed she had swallowed a few capsules too and so was taken to the Victoria Hospital where an ultrasound scan of her abdomen was done to verify her statement,” another source said. Information on the number of capsules found has not been provided. “The cocaine is of extremely superior quality and has a market value of nearly Rs 12 crore,” said an individual familiar with such drugs. “The seized substance has been handed over to the NCB,” he added. Interrogation is on to detect if she was operating on her own or was part of a cartel.