Police measures bear fruit, bike stunt cases dip in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Effective policing, increased awareness and tip-offs from the public have significantly brought down incidents of youths performing bike stunts in the city and outskirts. As per data, till August this year, only 133 cases have been booked compared to 283 cases in 2022.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth, the traffic department is also actively monitoring social media handles and biker groups to check if posts and photos of bike stunts have been uploaded.

“Our officials are on the ground and keeping an eye on hotspots for such offenses. This apart, public complaints with regard to wheeling and dangerous riding are being checked and cases are booked based on evidence,” he said.

Anucheth said around 100 complaints related to traffic violations are received on the hotline --112 -- daily. People can dail the extension-2 to report wheeling and reckless riding incidents.

“Most cases are registered under the Indian Penal Code and a few under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. Some are also referred to the transport department for suspension of driving licences,” he said.

Another senior police official said during weekends, they also keep an eye on ring roads and city outskirts as youth head there to perform stunts. “Apart from cracking a whip on such violators, the traffic police have also warned bike garages not to alter bike silencers to suit the need for wheeling and other thrills,” said an official.

Police are also holding regular meetings with NGOs, community leaders and others to create awareness.

Jamia Masjid, City Market, chief priest Moulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, who had earlier advised community youths to stay away from reckless riding and wheeling following deaths, said, “The issue is often raised in Friday sermons and festive occasions. Community people are told not to forbid their children from performing bike stunts. Such incidents are coming down and we need to bring this further down this year.”

“Wheeling incidents have led to death in some cases. There are also chances of brain injury and a fall or accident may leave a person disabled for life,” said Sateesh Chandra, senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals.

