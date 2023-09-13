View of North runway from T2 of KIA: a sight for sore eyes

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the many attractions of Terminal 2 is the fabulous close view it offers of flights landing or taking off or just being parked on the North Runway. The Level 3 of the terminal, just near Gate 1 of the Departure Zone, is the perfect spot to view it.

Anytime one visits the place, visitors and flyers are spotted ambling around and keenly watching the aircraft starry-eyed or clicking pictures.

A fleet of Indigo aircraft can be spotted parked on this side. When this reporter visited the spot, an Eithiopian Airlines flight was stationary while an Air Asia flight was landing and an IndiGo flight was preparing to take off making for a very colourful sight.

Almost everyone who reaches this spot tries to capture a selfie with a flight as the background. Among them was S K Chellaiyan, a businessman, who was thoroughly excited. He was spotted making a video call and showcasing the fleet of aircraft to his relatives in Coimbatore. Gasps of admiration could be heard from those viewing it too.

“Just this spot could emerge as a big draw for Bengaluru. I travel extensively and have visited eight airports within India. Even in smaller airports like Pune or Madurai, we do not get such a close-up view of all flights. It is simply amazing,” he told TNIE.

Sanjana, a B.Com student along with her parents and siblings had come to see off her sister.

“I have never seen flights at such a close range. It is so thrilling to watch them take off and land like this,” she said.

Homemaker Shobha N, spotted viewing it said, “This is very nice. I am seeing such a sight for the first time.”

A few aviation enthusiasts were in raptures discussing the model of the aircraft and capturing videos of the landing and taking off too. A security official on duty nearby said, “People who come and take a look want to linger on for sometime. Everyone enjoys it really.”

The other end of the Departure side gives one a good view of the other runway, the New South Parallel Runway (RWY 09R/27L). However, it is at some distance.

