Gold, foreign cigarettes seized at T2 in KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With international operations shifting to T2 on Tuesday, the first cache of seizures was made by the airport Customs. Gold, cigarettes and banned beauty products were seized on Wednesday. A Customs source said the first case booked in the new terminal was of a female passenger who arrived by Air Arabia flight (G9 0496) from Sharjah on Wednesday.

“She smuggled two gold chains weighing 376.2 grams, worth Rs 22.19 lakh, by concealing them in her undergarments. A personal search resulted in the seizure.”

A total of 65,200 imported cigarette sticks were also seized from two male passengers arriving from Dubai by the same Indigo flight (6E 1486).

“Following personal search and persistent enquiries, one passenger revealed that he had carried cigarettes in his check-in. A total of 57,200 cigarette sticks were found in boxes,” he said.

Another male passenger on the flight was caught with 8,000 international cigarette sticks and 348 beauty cream boxes. Both items are banned.

BENGALURU: With international operations shifting to T2 on Tuesday, the first cache of seizures was made by the airport Customs. Gold, cigarettes and banned beauty products were seized on Wednesday. A Customs source said the first case booked in the new terminal was of a female passenger who arrived by Air Arabia flight (G9 0496) from Sharjah on Wednesday. “She smuggled two gold chains weighing 376.2 grams, worth Rs 22.19 lakh, by concealing them in her undergarments. A personal search resulted in the seizure.” A total of 65,200 imported cigarette sticks were also seized from two male passengers arriving from Dubai by the same Indigo flight (6E 1486).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Following personal search and persistent enquiries, one passenger revealed that he had carried cigarettes in his check-in. A total of 57,200 cigarette sticks were found in boxes,” he said. Another male passenger on the flight was caught with 8,000 international cigarette sticks and 348 beauty cream boxes. Both items are banned.