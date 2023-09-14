Karnataka’s 1st vehicle scrapping facility to start at Devanahalli

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon have its first government-certified vehicle scrapping centre at Devanahalli near here where vehicles older than 15 years will be scrapped. The state government has finalised three private companies to set up the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) and approval for it is expected to be given by this month-end. Two more such facilities will be set up at Koratagere in Tumakuru district and at Koppal.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vehicles older than 15 years and are unfit and cause pollution should be scrapped at RVSFs. Sources in the Transport Department said there are around 60 RVSFs across India, but none in Karnataka.

“All government vehicles that have run for 15 years should be scrapped. Private vehicles that have run for 15 years and above and do not get fitness certificates will have to be scrapped mandatorily. There is no need to scrap private vehicles that are fit and have obtained fitness certificates,” Mallikarjuna C, Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement South), told TNIE.

The vehicles that go to the scrapping centre should not have any police cases on them. They should also not have any pending traffic fines. The RVSF will scrap the vehicles in an eco-friendly way. The hazardous wastes will be disposed of in a scientific manner.

The sources said that it would cost around Rs 10 crore to set up such a facility and operations at Devanahalli are likely to commence by December-end. After scrapping, the vehicle owners will be given a Certificate of Destruction (COD) which can be produced while purchasing new vehicles to avail themselves of discounts, Mallikarjun said.

