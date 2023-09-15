20-yr-old college student attempts suicide, jumps off Ramadevara Betta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old final year degree student of a deemed university attempted suicide by jumping from Ramadevara Betta, in Ramanagara, on Wednesday.

The student, pursuing a BSc in Psychology honours, was reportedly stuck on a tree. The watcher of Ramadevara Betta, who witnessed the incident, immediately called the police. Two locals rescued the victim before she fell off the tree. She was rushed to a government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in the city. She is said to be out of danger.

The student’s father told TNIE that his daughter had anxiety issues and had been under extreme stress for the past week.

The student is a resident of RR Nagar. She had gone alone to Ramadevara Betta on Wednesday afternoon on a scooter. Police received information around 5 p.m. “The victim had parked the scooter at a distance. She left her college bag containing her college ID and other documents. In the evening, her father came to the spot. She was first shifted to the government hospital in Ramanagara and from there to a private hospital in the city. She is said to be under depression. We don’t know what led to it,” said the jurisdictional Ramanagara Rural police.

The girl’s father told The New Indian Express that she has a hairline fracture on her skull. “My daughter is able to speak. She will be in hospital for two more days. Around five months ago, we went to Ramadevara Betta to see the film Sholay’s shooting spot. When she didn’t answer our calls, her phone was traced to Ramanagara. I went there and saw policemen taking her to hospital. On Wednesday morning, she went to her friend’s house for a project, and from there, she went to Ramadevara Betta,” he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

