Bangalore Palace ready to host 4-day World Coffee Conference

BENGALURU: International Coffee Organization (ICO), in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka Government and the coffee industry, will host the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) - 2023 from September 25th to 28th at Bangalore Palace. This is said to be the first-ever four-day coffee event in Asia poised to be a global rendezvous for coffee enthusiasts, industry leaders, experts, and aficionados.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. The event is expected to draw participants from over 80 countries, including 2,400 delegates, 117 speakers, 208 exhibitors, 10,000 visitors and over 300 B2B meetings.

Dr KG Jagadeesha, CEO and secretary of the Coffee Board of India previewed the preparations for the upcoming conference on Saturday.

The event will feature various panel discussions, competitions, coffee tasting, and also an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge coffee products and services. In line with India’s commitment to the global coffee industry, this event will fosters partnerships, enhance knowledge and celebrates the world of coffee, said Dr Jagadeesh.

A dome-shaped structure has been designed for the Coffee Museum which would showcase the coffee plantation from Western Ghats. The museum focuses on highlighting the unique features of shade-grown coffees from India, to the global participants, said Dr Jagadeesha. He also added that it will showcase various coffee varieties from India and illustrate the journey of a coffee bean from its source to the cup.

ICO Member Country Representatives, Coffee Growers, Coffee Roasters, Coffee Curers, Farm to Cup Coffee Industry, HORECA, Café Owners, Coffee Nations, Policy Makers, Start-Ups, R&D, and students are expected to participate in the 4-day event.

