Google Cloud partners with Jain University 

The curriculum will offer students hands-on training, practical labs, and industry-recognised certifications.

Published: 24th September 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:22 AM

Google India (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Google in a collaboration with Bengaluru based Jain (Deemed-to-be University) will integrate its Google Cloud curriculum into its B.Tech programme during the second and third year, providing students with a comprehensive and industry-relevant learning experience, making them job ready. The partnership will help students understand cloud technologies, both in business and technical domains, and other in-demand skills. 

The curriculum will offer students hands-on training, practical labs, and industry-recognised certifications. It will be covering topics such as data engineering, business intelligence, and analytics with looker, machine learning, cloud digital leader and cloud architect. 

“Due to the advent of generative AI and other new technologies, the job market is continuously evolving. Industry partnerships are critical to ensure students are prepared with the skills to succeed. This is win-win for students and employers,” said G Geetha, Director, School of Computer Science Engineering at the university.

