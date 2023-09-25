Bengaluru walks, runs and cycles for heart health

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sunday began on a healthy note for many enthusiastic Bengalureans across the city, as they participated in different marathons and cyclathons organised to create awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle.

These events were organised to encourage a healthy lifestyle and promote cardio exercises to effectively enhance heart health, just ahead of the World Heart Day, on September 29. The second edition of Kauvery B.E.A.T - a 5km walkathon started from Electronic City with 2,500 participants. The walkathon was an initiative by the Kauvery Hospital, aimed at raising awareness about active lifestyle.

Dr Vivek G, Senior Consultant (interventional cardiology), Kauvery Hospital, said, the walk-run-cycle approach is important for heart health. “Sedentary lifestyle has increased the risk of heart diseases these days. Making small adjustments in your lifestyle will significantly improve your heart health,” he suggested.

In another event, Embassy Office Parks REIT flagged off the eighth edition of Embassy Pedal for the Planet, which focuses on promoting sustainable commuting. Around 1,300 cycling enthusiasts participated in the cyclathon. A tree was planted for every registration, and recycling, and effective waste management was promoted.

BigBasket had also organised a ‘Tata Ultra’ marathon - 10k promo run with 500 runners. Flagged off at the South United Football Club Ground, Halasuru.

