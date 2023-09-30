Doctors point to work culture, lifestyle as major risk factors in Bengaluru

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On World Heart Day, cardiologists point to the uniqueness of Bengaluru’s population and its work culture as reasons for the large number of heart ailment cases.

Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, is noticing increased cardiac disorders, also because of the unusual working style of its professionals.

“People in the IT sector are an unusual group, who work 14 hours a day in one sitting and party over the weekend, which becomes a big risk factor,” Dr Kiron Varghese, Chief Interventional Cardiologist at St John’s Hospital, said.

He said the youngsters are reluctant to undergo checkups and are unwilling to start medicines if they are diagnosed with minor issues. He recalled patients saying they are “too young to start treatment now”, as one of the many reasons for sudden heart failures. Cardiologists said heart attacks in youngsters, aged 20-30, are getting more common, due to smoking and pollution.

Doctors emphasised the need to adopt an active lifestyle and get regular checkups. Dr Varghese said, “Indians as an ethnic group are at maximum risk of heart attacks. Compared to the West, the age difference between individuals prone to attacks is 10 years.” He said apart from being diabetic and obese, cholesterol is a factor too.

Cautioning individuals working in the IT sector, Dr Varghese said that a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and working for long hours over the week will aggravate the problem.

Dr DS Chadha, Senior Consultant and Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Environment, traffic, pollution and living conditions need to be taken into account for poor heart health. Though genetic and family history have a role to play, one cannot negate lifestyle.”

He added that more patients are being diagnosed with Coronary Artery Disease, in which plaque builds up in the wall of the arteries. Doctors recommend regular health screening for all age groups, along with avoiding smoking, managing stress, and taking steps to prevent any infection. Experts suggest sensitising the masses to risk factors and preventive measures.

