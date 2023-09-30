Kambala to be held for the first time in Bengaluru on November 25-26

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Puttur MLA and convenor of Bengaluru Kambala Committee Ashok Kumar Rai on Saturday said that for the first time, a day and night Kambala event will be organised in Bengaluru at the Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26.

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru after holding a meeting with Kambala buffalo owners, MLA Rai said that chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, actor Rajnikanth, Aishwarya Rai and others will witness the event.

"We are expecting 7 to 8 lakh visitors for the Kambala event in Bengaluru. In this first ever event in the capital city, around 130 pairs of buffaloes from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kasargod and other districts will participate. In addition, the event will have different delicacies of the coastal region in 125 stalls," he said.

"The buffaloes will be taken in lorries from Mangaluru to Bengaluru on November 23 at 9 am. They will be given a farewell through a massive rally in the city. We have made resting arrangements for buffaloes in Hassan and they will be accompanied by veterinary doctors and veterinary ambulances. The buffaloes will have a day to rest on reaching Bengaluru and a separate tent and water facility has been made. We have booked 150 rooms for Kambala buffalo owners and drinking water for the buffaloes will be supplied from Dakshina Kannada itself. Experts will build the track for the event," he said.

He further said that the event will be organised without violating Supreme Court guidelines. "Our aim is to spread our culture throughout the world. The expense for the event is estimated at Rs 6 crore and we will seek government support also. Some VIPs and ministers have urged to hold races in their name but the Kambala buffalo owners have not agreed. There will be commentary in Kannada and Tulu and all the buffaloes will receive a medal. First prize would be 2 sovereigns of gold and second prize would be one sovereign of gold," he added.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Kambala Samithi president Deviprasad Shetty Belapu said that they have full support in organising a Kambala event in Bengaluru and the buffalo owners have urged to ensure the buffaloes are not inconvenienced while being taken to Bengaluru. "We want international recognition for the Kambala event and we have made all arrangements," he said.

