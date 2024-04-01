Hunting for treasure with Bore Blasters

BENGALURU: It is 2022 and a tiny Indie title surprises the gaming world by winning the BAFTA award for Best Game, beating the likes of Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. This title, Vampire Survivors, single-handedly legitimised the existence of silly, hyper-casual shoot-em up games, paving the way for Bore Blasters, the title I’m reviewing today. These games don’t need bold storylines. They don’t need amazing graphics. They don’t need strategic thinking or hours online grind. Suddenly, it was cool for me to spend a mere 20 hours playing a mindless single-player game, purely because it was fun.

It is 2024, and Bore Blasters drops onto the Steam store. And while it doesn’t arrive with the same hoopla and cult recognition of Vampire Survivors, it’s possibly just as good. A fantasy sci-fi hybrid, this title is all about dwarves and their mining space ships. They seek treasure off-world, boring deep into planets in search of gems. That’s pretty much all there is to it. Simple mindless fun.

Presented in an old fashioned 2D pixel graphics style, the game puts you in control of a high-powered spaceship as you shoot your way through a planet, hoping to release the gems embedded in the rocks around you. All this while evading a host of enemies (elves, spiders, bats with only one eye) all out to destroy you and making sure you don’t run out of fuel.

With me so far? Does all of this seem too simple? Let’s add a few wrinkles. Every so often, the gem-bar on your HUD fills up as you collect, offering you rewards in the form of upgrades. You could choose from abilities such as the Battle Axe – a dwarf staple – which circles the spaceship, and destroys any enemy that comes close. Or perhaps the depth charge, a set of tiny drills dropped down the planet’s depths, granting you a speedier route to the other side. For the more fuel worried, a petroglyph sensor upgrade will steer you towards the closest refuelling block.