'Not a crime': BBMP contractor dumps debris at Bengaluru's KSR railway station

BENGALURU: Upon entering Gubbi Thotadappa Road (Station Road), visitors are greeted by a large sign announcing the presence of KSR railway station. However, despite the aesthetically pleasing design and the spacious parking facilities, the entryway, which occupies a significant 3,500 sqm area and cost Rs 1.65 crore, is a clear example of prime real estate being underutilized.

The recent dumping of debris by a BBMP contractor right at the entrance further adds to the confusion, leaving one uncertain as to whether the entrance is functional or not.

Billed as the 'Third entry' to the station, its launch in June 2019 by then Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi, was meant to decongest the main entrance of the railway station just a few feet away.

With most of the white topping work from Khoday Circle to Shantala Silks running to 480 metres completed here, a small portion in front of the Shanthala Junction is yet to be done, explains a BBMP official.