'Not a crime': BBMP contractor dumps debris at Bengaluru's KSR railway station

BENGALURU: Upon entering Gubbi Thotadappa Road (Station Road), visitors are greeted by a large sign announcing the presence of KSR railway station. However, despite the aesthetically pleasing design and the spacious parking facilities, the entryway, which occupies a significant 3,500 sqm area and cost Rs 1.65 crore, is a clear example of prime real estate being underutilized.
The recent dumping of debris by a BBMP contractor right at the entrance further adds to the confusion, leaving one uncertain as to whether the entrance is functional or not.
Billed as the 'Third entry' to the station, its launch in June 2019 by then Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi, was meant to decongest the main entrance of the railway station just a few feet away.
With most of the white topping work from Khoday Circle to Shantala Silks running to 480 metres completed here, a small portion in front of the Shanthala Junction is yet to be done, explains a BBMP official.
"It is debris in connection with the work here that has been placed inside the railway station," he said.
The contractor, Shreyas Narayana, feels he is justified in using the railway premises.
He told The New Indian Express, "What I have done is not a crime. You must understand that we live in India! This is between us (BBMP) and the Railways."
When pointed out that it was public space meant for rail passengers, he later mellowed down and said the debris would be removed on Monday.
He also alleged that the debris were dumped only on Sunday temporarily and it would soon be removed. However, the reporter who had visited the premises on Friday had found the debris been dumped despite public complaining of inconvenience.
The third entry was being used as a play area by children from nearby areas. The entry offers direct access to platform one and has a vast parking space for two and four wheelers.
A ticket counter here issues 600 tickets and fetches the division a daily revenue of Rs 75,000 on an average, said an official.
The main entrance of KSR railway station meanwhile is bursting at its seams with daily footfalls averaging 1.75 lakh along with vehicular congestion.
Asked why Railways failed to monetise the new entry better, an official said that tenders were floated twice. "There was no response the first time. The one who secured the tender the second time did not operate the parking lot due to poor footfalls at this entry. "BBMP related works hampered us from going ahead. Another round of tendering will happen after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted," said a source.