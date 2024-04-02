6-year-old among three die in separate accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed in separate road accidents in the city since Sunday evening.

In City Market traffic police station limits, Hashwanth, 6, who was attending nature’s call near Urvashi Theatre, was killed after a lorry ran over him.

The incident occurred at 11 am on Monday. The police said that the boy was sitting next to the rear tyre of a stationary lorry when the driver, who failed to notice the boy, started the lorry and took a reverse.

The rear wheel of the Haryana-registered lorry ran over the boy’s head, crushing him to death. The police rushed to the spot soon after the incident and arrested the truck driver, identified as Razak (40), a resident of Haryana.

In the other incident, a 19-year-old BBM second-year student hailing from Rajasthan died after he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell off the vehicle.

The incident occurred at Mahaveer Market Complex in Jayanagar 7th block at 5 am on Monday. The deceased N Arjun, a resident of Arakere in BMT Layout, was returning home after booking a train ticket at a railway station. Due to alleged over-speeding, Arjun failed to notice a speed breaker and as a result lost control and fell. He sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. The Banashankari traffic police have registered a case.

In yet another accident that occurred at 8.45 pm on Sunday, a 21-year-old youth, identified as Yogesh, who hailed from Hassan and was working at a bakery in Nelamangala, died on the spot after a private bus hit his two-wheeler from behind near Jalahalli Cross on Tumakuru road. A case is registered at the Peenya traffic police, who have seized the bus while the driver is absconding.