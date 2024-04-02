BMRCL bar bender kills self after row with mother

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old contract employee of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was found hanging adjacent to its Baiyappanahalli depot on Monday morning. Police suspect it to be suicide and have registered a case of unnatural death.

The deceased, Raja Singh, is a bar bender and hails from Jharkhand.

Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, BL Yashavanth Chavan, said the deceased worker was employed by a contractor carrying out works in connection with the remodelling of the depot. He was residing in the camp provided for workers near his workshop.

According to police, Singh had a heated argument with his mother over phone on Sunday night. “His co-workers heard him arguing loudly. He was last seen on Sunday by 11.30 pm. After that, they only found him hanging,” said a cop. “We have checked with his family, friends and co-workers. As of now, we rule out anything suspicious regarding his death. It looks like a case of suicide. We will be able to confirm only after the postmortem report is out,” he added. A case has been registered at Baiyappanahalli police station under CrPc Section 174.

His body has been shifted to CV Raman General Hospital. His brother, employed in Udupi, is on his way to collect it.