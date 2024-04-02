Double decker flyover road in Bengaluru to relieve Silk Board Junction in 3 months

BENGALURU: The choc-o-bloc scene at the Central Silk Board junction is going to have a major relief soon. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited is gearing up to throw open the 3.3-km road from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board in June.

The signal- free elevated road is a part of the double decker flyover being readied at Ragigudda. A senior official told TNIE, “Vehicle users along three different routes stand to benefit when the road is thrown open - those coming from BTM Layout to KR Puram, Ragigudda to KR Puram and Ragigudda to Electronic City.” They can all bypass signals enroute which create a massive waiting period.

The previous period specified for the launch of this road was the end of May. Over 15,000 vehicles are said to ply every hour at this junction.

A solid slab was placed here on March 17 by pouring 2520 cubic metres of concrete non-stop for 42 hours. “The slab will now require 28 days of curing and will be ready by April 15. Pre-stressing it and then adjustments will take some time,” he added.

Five loops and ramps are being constructed at CSB Junction and they run from Ragigudda to Hosur Road, Ragigudda to KR Puram, HSR Layout to Ragigudda, ground level of BTM Layout to first level of the flyover road and first level of flyover road to the ground level of BTM Layout.

CSB junction is an interchange between BMRCL’s Phase 2A line which runs along the Outer Ring Road (Phase-2A) and the RV Road to Bommasandra line (Reach-5).

The road in the return direction will be commissioned in December. The junction is considered one of the worst choke points in South India.