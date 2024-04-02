Fraudsters lure victims with traffic fines in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In another fraudulent trend, after FedEx and fraud taking the CBI name, cyber cheats are now using the name of the Karnataka State Police (KSP) to swindle money from gullible people.

Through WhatsApp messages containing accurate vehicle and mobile numbers, the fraudsters falsely claim to issue traffic violation fines. Alongside these messages, malicious APK files are sent, aiming to steal personal data and money from the victims.

The trap deepens as fraudsters possess accurate individual vehicle numbers, leading victims to fall into their deceptive loop.

The fabricated message starts with, “We regret to inform you that a traffic violation has been recorded against your vehicle,” detailing the alleged violation. The text includes the challan number, violation date and the actual vehicle number, all designed to lend credibility to the fraudulent message.

It concludes by directing recipients to verify and view evidence related to the violation through the Vahan Parivahan mobile application. It assures detailed information, including photographic evidence of the violation, and ends with the designation - Regional Transport Office in Bengaluru Central (RTO), Karnataka.

MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told TNIE, “No government agency - Traffic or Transport Department -- sends any message via SMS or WhatsApp or any other source to pay a fine.”

People are advised not to heed messages from unknown persons or to download apps from unverified sources, he added.

He underscored that such messages are from cyber frauds and urged the public to report them by dialling 1930, the national cybercrime helpline number.

Methods to check and pay traffic fines

Visit the official website btp.gov.in

Download the official app of the Karnataka State Police (available on both Android / iOS)

Physically at the Traffic Management Centre, Infantry Road